Watch: Rams players and coaches congratulate Aaron Donald on a Hall of Fame career

Aaron Donald turned 33 years old on Thursday and while he may not be a member of the Los Angeles Rams anymore after retiring in March, the team will celebrate him forever.

In addition to posting a video montage and photos from Donald’s career, the Rams shared a touching video of his former teammates and coaches, as well as a few Rams legends, wishing him well in retirement. They congratulated him on a Hall of Fame career, which spanned 10 years and included three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl ring.

Among the players and coaches featured in the video are Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Steven Jackson, Raheem Morris, Kobie Turner, Tyler Higbee and Andrew Whitworth. Even Isaac Bruce and Eric Dickerson were included in the video, with Dickerson saying, “I’m going to miss watching you myself, but you gave us great joy.”

The best to ever do it. Nothing but love. 💙 pic.twitter.com/TabYSEdqhX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 23, 2024

Donald has probably seen those messages already but if not, that’s a pretty sweet birthday present. It’s just an example of how well-respected he is in the entire NFL circle.

