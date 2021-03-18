Watch: Rams pay tribute to Jared Goff, Michael Brockers following trades to Lions

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Los Angeles Rams moved on from two players who were fan favorites over the last several years, trading both Jared Goff and Michael Brockers to the Detroit Lions. The trades are not yet official, but the two sides have agreed to the terms.

On Wednesday night, the Rams paid tribute to both Goff and Brockers with videos shared on Twitter, thanking them for their dedication to the organization and their fans on and off the field. They feature highlights and messages for both players, a heartfelt way to send them off to their new team in Detroit.

Here’s the video the Rams shared for Goff, though the trade welcoming Matthew Stafford to LA is still not official.

And here is the tribute for Brockers, who spent nine years with the Rams – their longest-tenured player.

