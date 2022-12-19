How to watch Rams at Packers: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 15

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

It feels like forever ago that the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Las Vegas Raiders with a last-second touchdown at SoFi Stadium. That game opened Week 14, and the Rams are now closing out Week 15 on the road against the Green Bay Packers tonight.

The Rams are once again big underdogs in this one, coming in with the Packers being favored by 7 points. It’s expected to be a lower-scoring game in bitter-cold conditions at Lambeau Field, which actually suits the Rams and their above-average defense.

This is the Rams’ second straight prime-time game, with two more nationally televised games still to come in the next two weeks. Finding a way to watch Rams-Packers won’t be challenging, but we’ve got you covered just in case.

You’ll find everything you need to know below.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers – Dec. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: Lambeau Field

Forecast: Cloudy, 16 degrees, 2 mph winds

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Odds: Rams +7, O/U 39.5

