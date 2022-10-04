WATCH: Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protestor who ran on field during MNF

When the Los Angeles Rams signed Bobby Wagner, they knew they were welcoming home one of the brightest defensive stars in the league. Wagner made a statement on the field in a unique way during the "Monday Night Football" game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The eight-time Pro Bowler showed off his tackling skills when a protestor ran across the field at Levi's Stadium. While attempting to escape security and wielding a pink flare, the person ran toward the Rams' sideline where defensive end Takkarist McKinley sized him up. The person ran parallel to the sideline until Wagner swooped in at the same time McKinley made contact with him. The crushing blow leveled the person and got an "ooo" from the crowd.

OMG BOBBY WAGNER JUST TRUCKED THE FAN THAT RAN ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/uwoEzkrFxc — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) October 4, 2022

Security guard still getting that Ray Lewis half-tackle in the stat book. pic.twitter.com/PVeAl1roHU — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 4, 2022

A fan ran on the field with a pink smoke bomb... and Bobby Wagner came in and LEVELED him. pic.twitter.com/RRioBz727u — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

The person was wearing a shirt advertising a website that was similar to that worn by two protestors who ran on the field at SoFi Stadium with a pink smoke bomb during the NFL season opener between the Rams and Buffalo Bills.

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

