Watch: Rams-Giants draft-day trade started with a text from Brian Daboll to Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants struck a deal during the second night of the 2023 NFL draft, but it didn’t happen thanks to the efforts of GMs Les Snead and Joe Schoen. It was the head coaches of each team that got the ball rolling.

After the Rams traded down from 69 to 73, Giants coach Brian Daboll picked up his phone and sent Sean McVay a text expressing interest in the pick.

“Let me text McVay. I’ll text McVay like he did yesterday,” Daboll said in a behind-the-scenes video shared by the Giants.

Eventually, the Rams called the Giants and they made the deal, moving down to No. 89 and picking up the 128th pick – which was used to select Stetson Bennett – in the process.

What’s particularly interesting about this clip, however, is Daboll suggesting McVay texted him on Thursday. That would mean the Rams expressed interest in moving up on Thursday night into the first round when the Giants were on the clock at No. 24 overall.

Love this access: *Giants wanted C John Michael Schmitz or WR Jalin Hyatt in the 2nd-round. *Bears jumped in front, but passed on both players. *Giants got Schmitz and then were aggressive to trade up for Hyatt. They got both guys. (🎥 @Giants YT) pic.twitter.com/o4DG2mlK5K — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

The Rams obviously didn’t move up, but there seemed to be some interest in going up to get a specific player. We’ll probably never know who exactly they were targeting, though.

Los Angeles ended up standing pat at No. 36 and selected Steve Avila, the offensive lineman out of TCU.

More Latest Rams news!

Georgia coach Kirby Smart: Stetson Bennett couldn't find a better fit than Rams Cobie Durant shares his first impressions of Rams DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant Rams 53-man roster projection ahead of OTAs

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire