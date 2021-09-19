Watch: Rams’ embarrassing punt blunder leads to Colts TD

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
Well, here’s something you don’t see every day – and would probably prefer to never see happen to the Rams again. On a punt attempt from deep in the Rams’ own territory, Matthew Orzech’s snap to Johnny Hekker hit the arm of Nick Scott, who was the personal protector in front of Hekker.

Scott shifted over to his left at the last second and didn’t even feel the ball hit his arm, somehow, leading to a loose ball in the end zone. The Colts fell on it and scored the touchdown to take a 21-17 lead over the Rams.

It was an all-around disaster for Los Angeles, the worst possible way to surrender the lead.

Twitter had a field day with the blunder, too. Here are some of the best reactions to the miscue by the Rams.

