Watch: Rams drop trailer for Bobby Wagner’s first game vs. Seahawks

Bobby Wagner spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one while playing for the team that drafted him in the second round in 2012. Wagner has accomplished a lot in his career, from his Super Bowl win to six All-Pro selections, but Sunday will mark a first for him.

It’ll be the first time he faces his former team, seeking to beat the franchise that surprisingly cut him this offseason. Wagner was initially frustrated by the way he was cut in Seattle, but this week, he’s been all business and has moved on from it.

His goal now is to beat the Seahawks and snap the Rams’ five-game losing skid.

The Rams released a game trailer for Sunday’s contest focusing on Wagner’s first meeting with the Seahawks, which adds a little extra to this game. Check it out.

