Watch: Rams drop hype video for Matthew Stafford’s first game in LA

The Los Angeles Rams are nine days away from beginning a new era with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. They hope it’s a partnership that lasts for several years to come after acquiring Stafford from the Lions, and he has the team looking like a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

Considering Stafford didn’t play a single preseason snap, fans can’t wait to see him finally take the field for a game in a Rams uniform. He’ll do that for the first time on Sept. 12 when Los Angeles hosts the Bears at SoFi Stadium.

Not that fans needed another reason to be excited for that game, but this hype video dropped by the Rams on Friday is sure to get the blood flowing.

Just nine more days, everyone.

Nine. Short. Days.