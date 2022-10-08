Watch: Rams drop game trailer for pivotal matchup vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys have met four times since 2017, but they haven’t squared off since the 2020 season opener. The Rams have gone 3-1 against Dallas since Sean McVay took over, even taking down the Cowboys in the playoffs during their Super Bowl run a few years ago.

On Sunday, these two storied franchises will meet again for their fifth meeting in six years. Dak Prescott won’t be on the field for Dallas, nor will several key starters for the Rams, but this should be a fantastic matchup between two NFC contenders.

At 2-2, the Rams are one game worse than Dallas, but a win on Sunday will be the best way for Los Angeles to bounce back from a terrible Week 4 loss to the 49ers. The Cowboys, meanwhile, are trying to stay well above .500 until Prescott returns.

As they always do, the Rams dropped a chilling hype video for this weekend’s matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire