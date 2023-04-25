Watch: Rams drop ‘Breaking Bad’-inspired trailer for 2023 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams went all-out last year with their heist movie trailer ahead of the 2022 NFL draft, a video that featured actors portraying Les Snead and Sean McVay, as well as the Rams’ own players trying their hands at acting.

This year, they dropped another draft trailer, but it’s not nearly as big-budget as last offseason’s video. Instead, the Rams went with a “Breaking Bad”-inspired theme as they get back in the lab for the 2023 draft.

They got Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the hit show, to join in on the fun, as well as Diplo and Cheech Martin.

Les Snead, Sean McVay, Raheem Morris are also featured in the video. Check it out below.

