How to watch Rams at Dolphins: Time, TV channel and streaming info

The Los Angeles Rams are back on the East Coast this weekend and are set to take on the Miami Dolphins – their second of four AFC East opponents on the 2020 schedule. The Rams come in having just beaten the Bears on Monday Night Football, but they have a new test this week: Tua Tagovailoa.

The rookie is making his first NFL start and the oddsmakers aren’t sure how to approach the game from a betting perspective. The spread is set at only 3.5 points in favor of the Rams, despite L.A. looking like the much stronger team this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Rams-Dolphins on TV this Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: Hard Rock Stadium

Forecast: Partly cloudy, 86 degrees, 11 mph winds

Referee: John Hussey

Odds: Rams -3.5, O/U 45.5