Watch: Rams DL coach Eric Henderson was mic’d up during practice

The Rams have a lot of great personalities on both the roster and coaching staff, led by an outstanding head man in Sean McVay. The leader of the defensive line is coach Eric Henderson, someone the players respond extremely well to.

This is his third year with the Rams and given the way the defensive front has played under his tutelage, it’s easy to see why McVay is so high on him.

Henderson was mic’d up during a training camp practice this week and his energy is infectious. It’s also a peek behind the curtain of his coaching style, showing what he teaches the Rams’ big men up front.

In the video, Henderson put the defensive line through hard-count drills where he mimicked a quarterback’s hard count, trying to get the defenders to jump. They did well in that drill, showing good get-off and discipline.

The best part might’ve been Henderson doing a grab-and-pull drill with Aaron Donald, who’s simply the best in the game. He made that rep look easy.