Watch: Rams and Cowboys get into multiple scuffles during practice

Just about any time there’s a joint practice held between two teams at training camp, tempers boil over and at least one skirmish breaks out. On Saturday afternoon when the Rams and Cowboys took the field together, it happened twice.

The first was between Aaron Donald and Cowboys offensive lineman Connor Williams. They got into it after going head to head during team drills, with the two locking arms after the play was over and going to the ground. Williams wouldn’t back down to Donald, holding his own against the best defensive player in the world.

Aaron Donald & Connor Williams scuffle… Cowboys and Rams players charge the field… @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/7mAE6rw82E — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) August 7, 2021

Here’s another view of the scuffle.

Later on in practice, Kenny Young and running back Tony Pollard exchanged blows. Young punched the ball out well after the play was over, which led to Pollard retaliating.

It’s common for players to get into fights during these joint practices when the competition level is turned up a notch compared to a regular training camp practice. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that any injuries occurred, which is the most important thing when fights do break out.