Watch: Rams’ cinematic kickoff film will give you goosebumps

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
Just before kickoff on Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams released the cinematic kickoff film they teased recently. It’s a video that’s sure to give fans chills as they get ready for the season, which the Rams faithful hope ends with a Super Bowl victory at SoFi Stadium in February.

The film pays tribute to fans young and old, and ushers in a new era with Matthew Stafford under center, even featuring a mock game between the Rams and Seahawks at SoFi Stadium.

It’s impossible not to be excited about this team after watching the video.

Turbo, set!

