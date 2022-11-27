How to watch Rams at Chiefs: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 12

The Los Angeles Rams are on the road for the second straight week following their 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They’re looking to save their season today against the Kansas City Chiefs, who own an impressive 8-2 record and have won four in a row.

The Rams, losers of their last four games, are in desperate need of a win to avoid falling to 3-8 on the year. They’ll once again be without Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, while Brian Allen is also out with an injury.

This may look like a one-sided game on paper, but it’s still a matchup Rams fans should tune in to as the team tries to snap its four-game losing streak.

Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs – Nov. 27, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 44 degrees, 9 mph winds

Referee: Adrian Hill

TV map: Click here

Odds: Rams +15.5, O/U 42

