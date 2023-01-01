How to watch Rams at Chargers: Time, TV and streaming info for Week 17

The Los Angeles Rams will try to make it back-to-back wins on Sunday afternoon when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. It’s their final game of the season against the AFC West after already beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, though they did get beat by the Kansas City Chiefs.

This game was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, but the NFL flexed it into the afternoon window with the Rams being out of playoff contention. So instead, they’ll kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

Below is everything you need to know in order to catch Sunday’s game on TV, though it will only be broadcast to a small portion of the country.

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers – Jan. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Sunny, 62 degrees, 10 mph winds (dome)

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV map: Click here

Odds: Rams +6.5, O/U 43

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire