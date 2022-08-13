How to watch Rams at Chargers: Time, TV and streaming options for preseason Week 1

For the first time since Super Bowl LVI, the Los Angeles Rams will take the field for a football game – albeit, an exhibition one that has no impact on their actual record. They’ll “visit” the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night for the preseason opener at SoFi Stadium, the home of both teams.

The Rams won’t play their starters, so don’t expect to see players such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald or Jalen Ramsey, but it’s a great opportunity to watch younger guys like Tutu Atwell, Decobie Durant and Daniel Hardy.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch Saturday’s preseason game, which is the final game of the night.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers – Aug. 13, 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: KABC-7

Streaming: TheRams.com

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM

Location: SoFi Stadium

Forecast: Dome

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Odds: Rams +3.5, O/U 30.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire