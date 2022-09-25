How to watch Rams at Cardinals: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 3

It’s only Week 3 but first place in the NFC West could be on the line this weekend when the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals square off today. The Rams are battling a litany of injuries, while the Cardinals are coming off a dramatic come-from-behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

The Rams need a win to avoid dropping to 1-2, which would be just the second time in Sean McVay’s tenure that the team falls below .500; the only other time was in Week 1 after losing to the Bills.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to catch today’s matchup in Arizona, from the TV channel to streaming options.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals – Sept. 25, 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM

Location: State Farm Stadium

Forecast: Dome

Referee: Adrian Hill

Broadcast map: Click here

Odds: Rams -3.5, O/U 48.5

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire