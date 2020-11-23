How to watch Rams at Buccaneers: Time, TV channel and streaming info

To cap off a wild Week 11 in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeking their seventh win of the season. A win would vault them to second in the NFC, while a loss will drop the Rams to seventh.

With stars on both sides, Rams-Bucs is must-see TV for all football fans. And fortunately, it’ll be broadcast to a wide audience. To find out how to watch Monday night’s showdown, check out our guide below, with streaming and TV info, as well as the latest odds and referee assignment for the game.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Monday, Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Forecast: Clear, 70 degrees, 8 mph winds

Referee: Jerome Boger

Odds: Rams +4.5, O/U 48.5