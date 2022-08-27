How to watch Rams at Bengals: Time, TV and streaming options for preseason finale

After practicing together for two days this week, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in their preseason finale on Saturday night. The Rams will be on the road, visiting Paycor Stadium for an exhibition rematch of Super Bowl LVI.

Neither team is expected to play its top starters, but there are plenty of players fighting for roster spots on both sides. It’s their last chance to make a strong impression on the coaching staff before final cuts are made on Tuesday.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to watch the Rams-Bengals showdown in Cincinnati.

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals – Aug. 27, 6 p.m. ET

TV channel: KABC-7, NFL Network

Streaming: TheRams.com

Radio: ESPNLA 710 AM and KWKW 1330 AM

Location: Paycor Stadium

Forecast: Mostly sunny, 84 degrees

Referee: John Hussey

Odds: Rams +2.5, O/U 37.5

