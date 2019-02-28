Watch Rajon Rondo randomly imitate Craig Kimbrel at Lakers game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rajon Rondo apparently thinks he's a closer after beating the Boston Celtics at the buzzer earlier this month.

Rondo and Los Angeles Lakers teammate JaVale McGee engaged in some classic NBA shenanigans at Staples Center on Wednesday night, with Rondo pretending to be a big-league pitcher as McGee caught him.

The veteran guard apparently had a specific pitcher in mind, however.

That windup looks awfully familiar 🤔😂pic.twitter.com/kX4s2iackj — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 28, 2019

So, Rondo is a Craig Kimbrel fan? Cool.

Here's Kimbrel's stance, which Rondo did a pretty decent imitation of (although that might be a balk):

Boom, roasted. – Mary Hart to Craig Kimbrel pic.twitter.com/kwokvyBb8v — MLB (@MLB) October 27, 2018

While Rondo spent nearly a decade with the Boston Celtics, we doubt he watched many Boston Red Sox games last season. Still, maybe the veteran guard can drop Kimbrel a line and convince the All-Star closer to re-sign with Boston in free agency before the season begins.

