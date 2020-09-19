Watch Rajon Rondo hit ridiculous behind-the-backboard floater

Everything was going right for the Lakers Friday night. They made it look too easy.

On their way to a 1-0 series lead, some may have tuned out before the shot of the game — a Rajon Rondo floater from the baseline, over the backboard and in.

How did Rondo get that one to drop 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7qSPdMJi5z — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) September 19, 2020





Incredible. You can end a HORSE game with that shot.

Rondo had seven points on 3-of-7 shooting but also dished out nine assists. Maybe not vintage playoff Rondo, but he fit in with a Lakers team that dominated the Nuggets in Game 1.

Game 2 is Sunday evening.

