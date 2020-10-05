Watch Rajon Rondo’s half-court alley-oop to Anthony Davis

With Bam Adebayo sidelined, Miami has nobody who matches up well with Anthony Davis.

Davis knows it. Jae Crowder tries, but Rajon Rondo read the play well and threw up a beautiful half-court alley-oop to Davis, who had spun off Crowder.





That is impressive.

It was one of the few highlights in the first half for a Lakers team that was sloppy and, at points, disinterested. Davis was in foul trouble through much of it. Jimmy Butler had his best half of the Finals, and yet it was still a four-point game, 58-54, at the half.

