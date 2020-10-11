WATCH: Raiders WR Nelson Agholor catches long touchdown vs. Chiefs

The Raiders desperately needed a big play on offense to keep them in the game with the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs. So who did Derek Carr turn to down 14-3? None other than former Eagles’ receiver Nelson Agholor.

Agholor beat Tyrann Mathieu down the field for a 60-yard touchdown to help narrow the deficit to four. Take a look at that play via the Las Vegas Raiders below:

Just a gorgeous pitch and catch. 😍@derekcarrqb -> Nelly for six.#LVvsKC on CBS pic.twitter.com/IEepglToWt — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 11, 2020





This is the third touchdown for Agholor in 2020 as he has quickly developed a chemistry with Carr. Agholor has proven to be one of the team’s best free-agent signings this offseason.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.