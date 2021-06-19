WATCH: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs nearly bowls perfect game

It’s hard enough to be good at one sport, let alone two. But for Henry Ruggs, he seems to be good at just about everything. We know that he was a great college receiver, as well as a track star in high school.

Before he was selected at No. 12 in the 2020 NFL Draft, we saw high school basketball highlights of Ruggs posterizing much bigger defenders as draftniks were impressed by his athleticism.

Now, he’s showing off his bowling schools as he nearly bowled a perfect 300 a few days ago. Watch the second-year receiver (via Instagram) come just one pin short of a perfect game a few days ago:

First and foremost, 299 is quite an impressive score, no matter who you are. So congratulations to Ruggs on the nearly perfect game. That is quite the accomplishment.

By all accounts, Ruggs continues to have a strong offseason on the gridiron too as the Raiders will need him to develop more in Year 2. Look for the former Alabama receiver to be much more involved in the offense this fall.

