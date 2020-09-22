WATCH: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards makes splash play vs. Saints

The Raiders haven’t had much success on their first few drives of the game, but the team did get a splash play from rookie receiver Bryan Edwards. After catching just one pass in his debut, Edwards has already had a bigger impact in this contest than he did in all of Week 1.

On the team’s second drive of the game, Edwards caught a pass across the middle to get into Saints’ territory. You can watch the whole play below via the Las Vegas Raiders:





Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.