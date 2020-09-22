WATCH: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards makes splash play vs. Saints

The Raiders haven’t had much success on their first few drives of the game, but the team did get a splash play from rookie receiver Bryan Edwards. After catching just one pass in his debut, Edwards has already had a bigger impact in this contest than he did in all of Week 1.
On the team’s second drive of the game, Edwards caught a pass across the middle to get into Saints’ territory. You can watch the whole play below via the Las Vegas Raiders:
We see you, @B__ED89.#NOvsLV | ESPN pic.twitter.com/H5sdYWSBgD
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 22, 2020
