Watch: Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins impresses in loss to Titans

Sitting at 0-2 on the season, the Las Vegas Raiders needed to bounce back in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans. That didn’t quite happen. They never led in the game, and were down by as many as 14, going into the half down 24-10.

They would mount a comeback attempt in the second half, however, and came within two points of tying it up late. And they got there thanks in large part to a big-time performance from Mack Hollins.

Hollins had just one catch for 20 yards at the half. Then the light came on for him in the third quarter.

Hollins had three catches — two for first downs — on the Raiders' scoring drive to open the third quarter, which made it an 11-point game. Then on their scoring drive to open the fourth quarter, he did this.

That catch and run by Mack went for 60 yards. It was the second-longest reception of his career, and it gave him a single-game career-high in yards (97) and matched his career-high for catches (5).

His previous career-high for yards was 72 yards. And he wasn’t done.

With the Raiders down 24-16 late in the game, they went on their drive attempt to tie the game. And on fourth and 15, Hollins made this absolutely insane grab for 48 yards, adjusting to a pass that was over his outside shoulder when he was initially turned to inside.

OHMYMACK 🤯@mackhollins with the first down‼️



📺: FOX

The catch gave him a new career-high six catches along with 144 yards on the day — doubling his previous career high (72).

Later in the drive, the Raiders again lined up for fourth down. This time fourth and goal. And Derek Carr went back to Hollins, who made this strong grab for the touchdown.

This set the Raiders up to have the opportunity to tie it with a successful two-point conversion. However, Carr’s pass for Darren Waller was batted down by the linebacker, thus ending the threat and, ultimately, the game.

Hollins would finish with eight catches on 10 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.

And he even made a play in the kicking game, downing a punt at the one.

For all the hype that seemed to surround Hollins in training camp, he lived up to it and then some in this game. The Raiders definitely have something with him and it was a rare bright spot in an otherwise ugly game for the Raiders.

Unfortunately for Hollins and the Raiders, his heroics weren’t enough and they fell just short of the comeback attempt, losing 24-22 to the Titans to fall to 0-3 on the season.

