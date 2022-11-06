How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in desperate need of a win.

After a promising 2-1 start to the year that included blowout wins over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers, the Jaguars have lost five straight. While players on the team are still optimistic about the season ahead, the wins need to start rolling in soon.

That could start Sunday against a similarly floundering Las Vegas Raiders. The visiting team comes to Jacksonville with a 2-5 record after a 24-0 shutout loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week.

Still, it’s Las Vegas that is a slight favorite against the plummeting Jaguars.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ Week 9 home game against the Raiders:

Raiders Vs. Jaguars, Week 9

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 a.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: Paramount+ (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Odds: Jaguars +2.5, over/under 48 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire