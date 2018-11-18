How to Watch Raiders vs. Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The Raiders will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday when the team travels to Glendale for a Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Oakland fell to 1–8 on the season after suffering a 20–6 loss at home to the Chargers last week. The Raiders offense, ranked 30th in the league with just 16.3 points per game, put on another ugly performance by failing to score a single touchdown in the outing. Derek Carr went 24-of-37 for 243 yards, while Doug Martin led the team's rushers just 61 yards on 15 carries.

The Cardinals are also desperately fishing for a win after the team dropped to 2–7 following a 26–14 loss to Kansas City. Arizona hung around for most of the outing, opening the game with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Defensive pressure from the Chiefs was ultimately too much to handle, however, forcing Josh Rosen into a two-interception performance that halted early offensive production.

While both teams' playoff hopes have been squashed, Sunday's matchup could have draft implications.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.