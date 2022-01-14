Watch Raiders vs. Bengals live stream: Where to watch NFL playoff game online, mobile phone, TV

The 2022 NFL playoffs kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, and the first game of the slate is Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday at 4:30pm ET.

Derek Carr and the Raiders are coming off a thrilling 35-32 Sunday Night Football OT win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback is poised to make his first career playoff start, but isn’t concerned with celebrating the milestone. “I just have this weird feeling in my heart like the job is not done,” Carr told reporters postgame. “Like my favorite player Kobe [Bryant] said, ‘Job is not done.’ It does feel good, it’s exciting, but I don’t set out to just make the playoffs, although it’s been since 2016 and I didn’t even get to play. It feels cool.”

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the Bengals look to keep the momentum rolling with young powerhouses Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals clinched the AFC North for the first time since 2015 in a Week 17 win against the Chiefs, so they rested key starters last week. However, Burrow has made it clear they’ll be ready to go.

The Bengals defeated the Raiders back in Week 11 with a statement 32-13 victory, but who will win when it matters most? Keep reading to find out which TV and live streaming options are available to watch the first game of Super Wild Card Weekend.

How to watch Raiders vs. Bengals on TV

When : Saturday, January 15

Start time : 4:30 p.m. ET

Where : Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

TV channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream the first game of Super Wild Card Weekend

The game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals can be streamed live on multiple platforms Saturday:

Which devices can I watch and live stream Raiders vs. Bengals on?

You can watch the Super Wild Card Weekend game between the Raiders and Bengals using the NBC Sports App or Peacock on your mobile device or tablet. Additionally, you can watch on some of the connected devices below:

Apple TV

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Xbox One, Series X, Series S

Playstation 4, Playstation 5

Xfinity

Samsung Smart TV

Vizio TV

How to get Peacock and watch live NFL games

Peacock streams all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI, as well as other sports talk content. Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

More from the NBC Sports press release:

For the first time ever, all of NBC Sports’ NFL regular-season games, playoff games, Super Bowl LVI, and Football Night in America will stream live on Peacock this season. Peacock features a slate of sports talk content NFL fans can enjoy on the NBC Sports channel, which is free to stream. Shows include Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, The Rich Eisen Show, PFT Live, PFT PM, Safety Blitz, The Peter King Podcast, and Chris Simms Unbuttoned.

