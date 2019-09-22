Watch Raiders' Vontaze Burfict seemingly try to punch Vikings players

Things didn't go well for the Raiders in a 34-14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Oakland trailed the Vikings by two touchdowns, and would fall into a 28-7 hole by the end of the third quarter of its Week 3 tilt at U.S. Bank Stadium. Frustration seemed to come to a head for Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict, as the 28-year-old appeared to try to punch Vikings players at the end of a Dalvin Cook run.

Vontaze Burfict just randomly punching people at the end of plays. pic.twitter.com/88XTvwGbxW — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 22, 2019

Burfict has a lengthy history of NFL discipline for on-field incidents. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and was fined or suspended 13 times from 2012 through 2018. In March, For The Win calculated that the linebacker incurred around $4.12 million in fines on top of the 10 games he missed.

Coach Jon Gruden has counted on Burfict as one of the team's leaders during the linebacker's first season with the Raiders. Burfict was named a team captain before the season started, and he reportedly served as a voice of reason in former Raiders receiver Antonio Brown's practice-field confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.

Whether or not Burfict gets a call from Park Avenue for additional discipline remains to be seen, but Sunday's apparent punch probably wasn't what the team had in mind when Burfict became a captain.

