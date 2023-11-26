Watch: Raiders score on opening drive, go up 7-0 in first quarter vs Chiefs

The Raiders knew coming in that they would need to score early and often if they hoped to upset the Chiefs. And they are off to a good start in that objective.

Their opening drive went for a touchdown. The drive featured a 33-yard completion to Davante Adams and was capped off with an 18-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers who too it to paydirt.

From there, the Raiders defense stopped the Chiefs for a three-and-out. Then the Raiders offense went on another drive, but the drive stalled in the red zone and Daniel Carlson missed the field goal from 30 yards out.

The first quarter would end with the Raiders up 7-0 over the Chiefs. The Raiders had seven first downs while the Chiefs had none. The Raiders had 144 net yards while the Chiefs had one.

The Chiefs won’t be held down forever and presumably the Raiders offense won’t be this good all day. But it’s a great start to be certain.

