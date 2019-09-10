Clelin Ferrell didn't give up Monday night, and the Raiders' rookie pass rusher was rewarded with his first career NFL sack.

Midway through the fourth quarter of the NFL season opener at the Coliseum, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco dropped back but couldn't find an open receiver.

Ferrell kept pushing and ended up sacking Flacco. Ferrell got a little help from P.J. Hall, but the No. 4 overall draft pick was credited with the sack.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Most analysts felt the Raiders reached for Ferrell at No. 4, but coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock defended their selection.

In his NFL debut, Ferrell held his own and made the Raiders' brain trust look smart.

Watch Raiders rookie Clelin Ferrell record first NFL sack vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area