Watch: Raiders ribbon-cutting to open Allegiant Stadium to fans

Today the Raiders and Raider Nation is celebrating their first ever meeting in the team’s new stadium. Allegiant Stadium officially opened to fans for the first time as the Raiders are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason matchup in their new digs.

The Raiders and Mark Davis made a big deal of the opening of the doors, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring several local leaders as well as Raiders executives and today’s musical guests Marie Osmond and Santana.

Everyone was introduced one-by-one with Jim Otto, Carol Davis, and Mark Davis as the final three to the ribbon. Then Mark Davis took the microphone to say a few words before each participant, armed with their own individual giant pair of scissors, cut the ribbon.

Once the ribbon was cut, the doors were opened to the stadium as well as the official Raider Image team store and fans poured in to get their first look at the swanky new home of the Raiders.