WATCH: Raiders RB Zamir White scores first TD of preseason

Marcus Mosher
·1 min read

The Raiders are officially on the board. In their first drive of the preseason, the Raiders went the length of the field and scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead over the 49ers.

Zamir White scored the touchdown for the Raiders, punching the ball in from the one-yard line. White had four carries for 28 yards on the drive, looking explosive and decisive.

The starters did not play in this game, so it was Aidan O’Connell who opened the game for the Raiders. He connected on his first two passes of the game, throwing for 36 yards and converting two third downs.

Related

Former Raiders G Richie Incognito: 'There's only one Mad Maxx' Crosby

Sports doctor says Raiders DE Tyree Wilson could have reduced explosiveness when he returns from injury

5 players to watch for Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason

Raiders LB Robert Spillane racking up interceptions in camp, says it's all about 'trust'

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire