Watch: Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham gets 2nd rushing TD of preseason

Jarrett Stidham would like you to know that he was once considered a dual threat quarterback. And through two preseason games, he’s doing a fine job of proving that.

After surprising a few people by rushing for a touchdown in the Hall of Fame game, he showed that was no fluke by doing it again in the Raiders’ second preseason game against the Vikings today.

On the first play of the second quarter. the 6-3, 214-pounder dropped back to pass on third and goal from the four-yard line. The rush came around both sides with tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford blocking them enough to give Stidham a pocket to move into.

Stidham not only stepped into the pocket, but he kept on stepping, taking the open field without hesitation to run it in for the touchdown.

It gave the Raiders a 10-0 lead over the Vikings. And it gives Stidham another highlight in his competition with Nick Mullens to be Derek Carr’s primary backup.

