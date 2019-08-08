Watch Raiders offense fight Rams defense on Day 2 of joint practice

Did Thursday bring a preview of next week's episode of "Hard Knocks?" It sure looks like it.

The Raiders and Rams are in their second day of joint training camp practices together in Napa and the two sides got heated Thursday. Oakland's offense and the Los Angeles defense found themselves in a huge scuffle.

Punches thrown between the Raiders offense and Rams defense at combined practice. Sean McVay sprints over from the field where offense is playing to check out situation. A minute later, play resumes. pic.twitter.com/CCCi90D0Ee — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 8, 2019

Play quickly resumed, but there was no love lost between the two sides throughout the day.

Rams DT Aaron Donald and Raiders RG Gabe Jackson in skirmish. Tempers settle before picking up again. C Rodney Hudson in middle of it. Pass rush period between two sides forced to end early. "Hard Knocks" filmed it. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 8, 2019

It's no surprise a skirmish happened between two different teams eager to hit and get physical. Truly, it would be a bigger surprise if one didn't happen.

And nobody is happier than HBO.

