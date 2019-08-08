Watch Raiders offense fight Rams defense on Day 2 of joint practice

Dalton Johnson
NBC Sports BayArea

Did Thursday bring a preview of next week's episode of "Hard Knocks?" It sure looks like it. 

The Raiders and Rams are in their second day of joint training camp practices together in Napa and the two sides got heated Thursday. Oakland's offense and the Los Angeles defense found themselves in a huge scuffle. 

Play quickly resumed, but there was no love lost between the two sides throughout the day. 

It's no surprise a skirmish happened between two different teams eager to hit and get physical. Truly, it would be a bigger surprise if one didn't happen. 

And nobody is happier than HBO.

