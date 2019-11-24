There's wanting to protect the quarterback, and then there's this.

In the second quarter of Sunday's game, the Raiders were trying to hold the Jets to a field goal during a goal-to-go scenario. Oakland rookie Maxx Crosby was being Maxx Crosby, and Maurice Hurst joined him to sack New York quarterback Sam Darnold.

Sounds normal, right? Well, not necessarily. The refs, for some reason, called Hurst for roughing the passer.

Here's the play:

Maxx Crosby would have added to his 6.5 sacks this season to force NY into a 3rd and about 15. Another 💩💩💩 "roughing" penalty gives them first down instead. The NFL needs to fix this garbage. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/ln42YW0VVv — Chris Reed (@ChrisReed_NFL) November 24, 2019

It appears Crosby was just as surprised to see a yellow flag on the field.

What else was Hurst supposed to do? He was trying to sack Darnold before Crosby took down the QB.

The Raiders appeared to have the same thoughts ...

Darnold scored a touchdown on the next play to give the Jets a 10-3 lead. So, definitely a game-changing call.

Crosby got his sack later on, however ...

Crosby with the takedown 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/vDQiVNUiF0 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) November 24, 2019

Watch Raiders' Maurice Hurst get awful roughing-the-passer call vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area