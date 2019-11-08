Watch Raiders' Josh Jacobs score game-winning touchdown vs. Chargers

We're just over halfway through the NFL regular season, but Josh Jacobs might have already locked up Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Raiders rookie running back had the highlight play of his young career Thursday night, scoring an 18-yard touchdown with 1:02 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Oakland a 26-24 lead over the Chargers.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson missed the resulting extra point, but Oakland's defense forced the Chargers to turn the ball over on downs on their final possession of the game, ceiling the victory.

With the win, the Raiders improved to 5-4. Jacobs finished the game with 14 carries for 61 yards and three receptions for another 30. His seven touchdowns on the season lead all rookies in the NFL (not including QBs).

