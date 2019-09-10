Watch Raiders' Josh Jacobs leap over Broncos for first NFL touchdown

A lot is expected of Raiders first-round draft pick Josh Jacobs.

On Monday night, the rookie made his first NFL start, and found the end zone late in the first half against the Denver Broncos.

Jacobs over the top for his first career TD 😤😤😤



pic.twitter.com/9aYBjfp3RG



— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 10, 2019

With the Raiders at the Broncos' 2-yard line, Jacobs showed off his hops when he leapt over the top of the pile. His touchdown gave Oakland a 14-0 lead over Denver at the Coliseum.

Through that Raiders drive, Jacobs had 38 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. No other running back had a carry.

