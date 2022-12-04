Watch: Raiders first play off turnover Davante Adams makes brilliant TD catch vs Chargers

The turnovers were owned by the Chargers through the first half of their game in Las Vegas. To begin the second half, the Chargers started with the ball and the Raiders took one back.

GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN, @based_nvte!! 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/sJFUrUQJBD — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2022

Austin Ekeler caught the pass over the middle and had the ball knocked out by Duron Harmon. Nate Hobbs recovered it to give the Raiders the ball at the Los Angeles 31-yard-line.

Then on the first play, Derek Carr and Davante Adams did this:

He's just so good 🥹@tae15adams WITH THE QUICK TD 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/SjPIjFfjDv — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 4, 2022

That touchdown gave the Raiders their first lead of the day and a huge swing in points and momentum.

The Raiders could’ve been looking at the Chargers driving for scores at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third. Instead, it was the Raiders who scored the TD after holding the Chargers to a field goal at the end of the second quarter.

That led to a 17-13 lead with the Raiders playing some of their best defense of the season thus far.

