Watch Raiders fan take Coliseum seat home following loss vs. Jaguars

The NFL can take the Raiders from Oakland, but it can't take the Coliseum from the franchise's loyal fans.

One Raiders fan, in particular, made sure of that following Oakland's loss to Jacksonville on Sunday:

Raiders fan taking a piece of the Coliseum home with him pic.twitter.com/9Hkeb9rvIh — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) December 16, 2019

In the final game at the Coliseum, particularly in the second half, the Raiders didn't give their fans much reason to get out of their seats. Apparently, some grew close to theirs as a result.

In all seriousness, though, good on that guy for snagging one last memory of the stadium that has been filled with fervent fan enthusiasm among countless losing seasons. It's not like the Raiders will need it at their next home game.

The A's ... well, that's a different matter.

