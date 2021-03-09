Watch Raiders' Derek Carr start NASCAR field at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas

Watch Carr start NASCAR field at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When you’re the quarterback of an NFL football team, you get to do some cool stuff in the offseason. With Raiders making their home in Las Vegas now, Derek Carr has plenty of opportunities to dabble with fun opportunities in the entertainment capital of the world.

Before Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Carr gave the NASCAR field the ceremonial “start your engines” call.

“Drivers!,” Carr yelled into the microphone. “Start your engines! Let’s go!”

Carr was one of three pro athletes to serve as NASCAR grand marshal this weekend in Las Vegas, along with Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles and Buffalo Bills running back Antonio Williams.

For all the Raiders fans who have tweeted #StartTheCarr over the years, they must have loved this event simply for the pun value.

Quarterbacks need to have a mean bark at the line of scrimmage when there are 70,000 people screaming and they’re trying to audible at the line, so you could hear Carr’s roar on Sunday. It also looks like Carr has been keeping up with offseason workout regimen because he was pumped up in the photo he shared via Twitter.

Thank you @NASCAR for having us! pic.twitter.com/LndydrkJbz — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 7, 2021

There’s a reason why he hasn’t missed a start each of the past three seasons.

Despite some earlier rumors regarding Carr this offseason, it appears the Raiders would have to be absolutely floored by an offer before trading him away. He’s signed for the next two seasons on team-friendly terms and is a candidate for a contract extension, meaning he could be in Sin City for years to come.

Who knows, this might not be the only time Carr starts the cars for NASCAR. Sorry, had to.