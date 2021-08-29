WATCH: Raiders defense forgets about 49ers QB Trey Lance, who scores touchdown

Trey Lance won’t score many easy touchdowns in the NFL, but he got one early in the second quarter of the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lance and the 49ers were inside the Raiders’ 5, and Kyle Shanahan dialed up a pretty nasty look with Lance flanked by RB Trey Sermon in the shotgun. WR Jalen Hurd came across in motion. Lance faked a power run to Sermon and kept it to rush around the right side for a walk-in touchdown.

It was a display of how effective the 49ers’ rushing attack can be when the defense has to account for the quarterback as a runner. Expect this play to be a staple for San Francisco.