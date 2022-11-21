Watch: Raiders Davante Adams walk-off game-winner in OT vs Broncos

After a game chock full of field goals, The Raiders and Broncos game went to overtime tied at 16-16. The Raiders won the toss and got the ball first. And in the NFL, if you score a TD, the other team doesn’t get a shot at it.

That’s what the Raiders did. And of course, it was Davante Adams breaking open for the score.

Adams made a wicked move to get the safety turned around and found himself complete wide open for the 35-yard touchdown catch.

