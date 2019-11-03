Watch Raiders' Daryl Worley make one-handed interception vs. Lions

Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley entered Sunday with no interceptions in seven games this season. He changed that in just about the best way possible.

With the Raiders trailing the Lions 14-10 in the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum, Detroit's quarterback Matthew Stafford took a shot deep to the end zone, but Worley wasn't having any of that. The veteran DB made a ridiculous one-handed interception while perfectly guarding wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY WORLEY pic.twitter.com/Sg1Dio2qIS — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) November 3, 2019

Even the announcers couldn't believe Worley's wizardry.

Stafford already had thrown two touchdowns at the time. A third could have broke the Raiders' backs. Instead, Worley put the Silver and Black on his back, with a huge play.

The Raiders entered halftime up 17-14 after rookie running back Josh Jacobs scored his second rushing touchdown of the day.

