Watch Raiders confuse Lions for huge first down with awesome fake punt

Marcus White
NBC Sports BayArea

Raiders coach Jon Gruden went deep into his bag of tricks Sunday at the Coliseum. 

Oakland faced fourth-and-3 from their own 38-yard line early in the third quarter. The Raiders lined up to punt, but Dallin Leavitt took the ensuing direct snap and handed off to tight end Derek Carrier for a 27-yard gain. 

The rush was the second of Carrier's career and his first since Oct. 19, 2014, when he rushed two yards for a first down late in the 49ers' blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. It also was the 29-year-old's longest play from scrimmage in his eight-year NFL career. 

Carrier's conversion ended much better for the Raiders than their fourth-down attempt in the first quarter, which ended in a turnover on downs following quarterback Derek Carr's incomplete pass to Hunter Renfrow. Oakland's continuing drive after the fake punt didn't end in points, either, as Daniel Carlson missed a 45-yard field goal.

