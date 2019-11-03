Raiders coach Jon Gruden went deep into his bag of tricks Sunday at the Coliseum.

Oakland faced fourth-and-3 from their own 38-yard line early in the third quarter. The Raiders lined up to punt, but Dallin Leavitt took the ensuing direct snap and handed off to tight end Derek Carrier for a 27-yard gain.

Fake punt reverse 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6F6dk1xzv3 — Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) November 3, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rush was the second of Carrier's career and his first since Oct. 19, 2014, when he rushed two yards for a first down late in the 49ers' blowout loss to the Denver Broncos. It also was the 29-year-old's longest play from scrimmage in his eight-year NFL career.

[RELATED: Watch Raiders' Worley make one-handed INT vs. Lions]

Carrier's conversion ended much better for the Raiders than their fourth-down attempt in the first quarter, which ended in a turnover on downs following quarterback Derek Carr's incomplete pass to Hunter Renfrow. Oakland's continuing drive after the fake punt didn't end in points, either, as Daniel Carlson missed a 45-yard field goal.

Watch Raiders confuse Lions for huge first down with awesome fake punt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area