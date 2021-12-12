WATCH: Raiders break pregame huddle on Chiefs’ Arrowhead logo

Charles Goldman
2 min read
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying desperately to reignite their rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their Week 14 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

At the end of pregame warmups, the Raiders were spotted moving their pregame huddle from the 25-yard line to centerfield atop the Chiefs’ Arrowhead logo. They gave their little pregame hype speech and broke the huddle atop the Arrowhead logo and it went about as well as you could possibly expect.

The crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium wasn’t happy about the situation and booed Las Vegas as they left the field and headed to the locker room.

NFL Network’s James Palmer caught the entire affair on camera.

810 WHB’s official Twitter account shared an image of the Raiders huddled up at midfield.

This is a pretty clear and desperate attempt to give this Las Vegas team some life. Their first matchup against Kansas City went about as poorly as it possibly could with the Chiefs throttling them 41-14 in their home Allegiant Stadium. This will either give them the energy they need to remain competitive or it will blow up in their face. By the sounds of it, they’ve already aggravated an Arrowhead Stadium crowd that has caused Derek Carr some misery in the month of December.

