Watch: Raiders' Arden Key Called for Questionable Roughing the Passer Penalty

Anybody that has ever played defense for a football team will probably want to look away from this play.

In the first quarter of Sunday's game between the Raiders and Browns, Oakland rookie defensive end Arden Key got called for a roughing the passer call that most people would disagree with.

After Cleveland's Baker Mayfield released his pass to running back Duke Johnson, Key gave a slight shove to Mayfield, but made sure not to push the quarterback too hard. Still, Key was called for a penalty that gave the Browns 15 additional yards after already gaining 19 yards on the play .

The Browns went on to score a field goal on the drive.

This season, roughing the passer calls have been a big point of contention. Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has complained mutliple times after being called for the infraction at big moments in games.

On Thursday, the league tried to clarify the rule because the section prohibiting defenders from landing on the quarterback with their body weight has been so controversial this season. Last week, Dolphins defensive end William Hayes tore his ACL trying to avoid putting his body weight on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on a sack.

Story Continues

You can keep up with everthing going on between the Raiders and Browns here.