Watch Raiders' Antonio Brown do insane agility drill involving a brick

Every professional athlete has their crazy workout that most average humans can't do.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry has this ridiculous dribbling drill that involves tennis balls and strobe glasses.

For new Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, his latest drill involves a brick.

Yes, a brick.

With the assistance of a trainer, Brown snatches the brick out of the air and alternates hands. While he's grabbing the brick, he's reaching behind his back with the other hand and slapping his trainer's hand.

Brown posted the same video to his Instagram account but with a different message: "The product is coming September just wait on it..........."

The Raiders open the 2019 regular season at home on Sept. 9 against the Denver Broncos.

This isn't the first crazy workout video Brown has posted this month. Last week, Brown published video of himself catching footballs while wearing strobe glasses and standing on a balancing ball.

Brown also posted a few workout videos on his Instagram stories.

Antonio Brown working out in the hallway of a really nice house. pic.twitter.com/Y89rV9OuNV — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) July 21, 2019

The Raiders acquired Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers back in March. It was the first in a series of moves made by Oakland in an attempt to bolster the offense and rebound from a 4-12 campaign in 2018.

Brown looks like he's ready for the start of the season, let alone training camp later this month. September can't get here soon enough.

